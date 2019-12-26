Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock worth $57,120,442.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $18,751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $6,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 188,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

