Brokerages Set $20.50 Price Target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $686,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

