Brokerages Set Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target at $96.29

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,183. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

