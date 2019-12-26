Brokerages Set Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $90.80

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $6,888,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 55.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,160. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.