Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $78.00

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 361,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. Docusign has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $135,400.00. Insiders have sold 68,221 shares of company stock worth $4,948,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at $77,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 95.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $50,881,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.