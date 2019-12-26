Brokerages Set Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) PT at $10.00

Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Five Point by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 377,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Five Point had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
