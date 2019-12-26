Brokerages Set LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $40.80

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,024. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 280,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.