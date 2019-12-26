Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 920,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

