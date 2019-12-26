Bulleon Hits Market Capitalization of $13,026.00 (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bulleon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Bulleon has a total market cap of $13,026.00 and $36.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bulleon

Bulleon's total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io

The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bulleon is medium.com/@Bulleon_net

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

