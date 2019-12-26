Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.70 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre, Binance and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a market cap of $53.70 million and $6,408.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00623895 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003575 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coindeal, cfinex, Cryptohub, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

