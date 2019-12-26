Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $53.60 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, cfinex, OKEx and Cryptohub. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $53.60 million and $31,036.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00635032 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003589 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Cryptohub, cfinex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Coindeal, OKEx and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

