Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report sales of $465.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.17 million to $494.70 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $716.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.