Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.29, approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

