CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Up 3.9%

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

About CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.