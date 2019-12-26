Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

CPRX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,435 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

