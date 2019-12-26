Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.
CPRX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67.
In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,435 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
