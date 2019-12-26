CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $261,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,948.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,273,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CBIZ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,624. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.