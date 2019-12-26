Ccore Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,673.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01232924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.