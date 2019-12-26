Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Monday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.76.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

