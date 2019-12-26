CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,347,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,605,401 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMIG currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.