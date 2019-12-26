Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 290,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

