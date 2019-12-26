Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.97

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $30.10. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CPF. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $848.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In related news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $410,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

