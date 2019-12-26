Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

