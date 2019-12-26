Chainlink Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Chainlink has a market cap of $629.10 million and approximately $79.23 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbase, Huobi, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

