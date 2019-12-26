Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.80. Changyou.Com shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 16,456 shares.

CYOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

The stock has a market cap of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

