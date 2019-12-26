Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 834,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the previous session’s volume of 109,183 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. Analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

