Civic Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Poloniex, IDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, ABCC, Vebitcoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

