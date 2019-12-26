Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $589,524.00 and approximately $731.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,773,643 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

