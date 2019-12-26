CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $215,879.00 and $2,983.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031288 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001021 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

