Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. 1,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $78.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

