Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.