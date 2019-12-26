Color Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,769.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.81 million and $9,769.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,285.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.26 or 0.02568254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00557180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

