CorePoint Lodging Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

CorePoint Lodging has a dividend payout ratio of -42.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 40,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,260. The company has a market capitalization of $608.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPLG. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.