Cott (TSE:BCB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $17.75. Cott shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 30,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -535.15.

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$813.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$817.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cott Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -969.70%.

About Cott (TSE:BCB)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

