Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Coty by 42.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

