Cream (CRM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $49,520.00 and $57.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059966 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00555563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

