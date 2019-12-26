Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0730

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $460,729.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, WazirX, COSS, Mercatox, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

