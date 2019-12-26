CSL (ASX:CSL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $275.38

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.38 and traded as high as $283.57. CSL shares last traded at $282.29, with a volume of 274,977 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$275.38 and a 200-day moving average price of A$238.67.

In other CSL news, insider Paul Perreault 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

