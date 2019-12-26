Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

CULP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. Culp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Culp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

