Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $76.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $76.80 million. Culp reported sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $296.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

CULP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Culp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.31. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Culp has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

