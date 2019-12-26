Dent (DENT) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, Allbit and HitBTC. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $329,594.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,075,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Liquid, Radar Relay, BitForex, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, FCoin, LATOKEN, Allbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

