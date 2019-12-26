DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

