Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.22 ($42.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of FRA DPW remained flat at $€34.02 ($39.55) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,453 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.57. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

