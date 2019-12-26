DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 19.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares were up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 169,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 63,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMAC shares. ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

