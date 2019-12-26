DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.86 million and $58,908.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00552865 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

