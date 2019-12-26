Digiwage (WAGE) Price Down 31.6% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $6,920.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

