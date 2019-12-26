DigixDAO Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $238,389.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $16.38 or 0.00225549 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Liqui, Bitbns, Binance and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

