Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.51

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.51 and traded as low as $44.17. Dollarama shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 177,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$947.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.85 million. Analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$1,442,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,272.08. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 100,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.04, for a total value of C$4,403,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,651,380. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,019.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

