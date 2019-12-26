DopeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,092.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $197,804.00 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

