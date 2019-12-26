Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce sales of $443.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.72 million and the highest is $443.40 million. Dropbox reported sales of $375.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 911,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $578,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,166 shares of company stock worth $1,018,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $20,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

