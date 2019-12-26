DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DS Smith stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

